An upper low near the South Texas coast will keep a chance of mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the forecast.



TONIGHT: 50% Chance of thunderstorms mainly before 1:00 a.m. Low 68. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: 50% Chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms. High 85. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY: 30% Chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms. Low 68. High 88. Wind NW 5.

TUESDAY: 40% Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low 68. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: 60% Chance of thunderstorms. Low 66. High 82.

THURSDAY: 40% Chance of thunderstorms. Low 66. High 83.

FRIDAY: 30% Chance of thunderstorms. Low 67. High 85.

SATURDAY: 20% Chance of thunderstorms. Low 67. High 83.