Saturday Evening Forecast: Scattered storm threat continues tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain tapering off by midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the early morning hours. low: 74. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up again tomorrow afternoon. Some storms could be strong with torrential rainfall, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds. Afternoon storms will keep us cooler than normal. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 87. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon again. Temperatures will remain below normal. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High; 97. Winds: 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High; 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.