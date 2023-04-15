Tonight: Thunderstorms ending this evening followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Low 50. Wind NW 15-20 Gusts 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. High 70. Wind NW 10-15 Gusts 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Low 48. High 77. Wind S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Low 56. High 75. Wind S 15 Gusts 25 mph.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 62. High 81.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 68. High 85.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 65. High 78.