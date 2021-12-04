Saturday Evening Forecast: Showers possible tonight, strong storms by Sunday night

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Thunder possible. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly north of I-20. Thunder possible. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible through 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers during the day. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers and storms likely after midnight. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning for East Texas. A 70% chance of rain for Deep East Texas, ending in the early afternoon. Temperatures fall throughout the day. 3 PM temperature: 56. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers. Chilly. Low: 44. High: 58. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. Low: 53. High: 66. Wind: N 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 57. High: 77. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: SW 15 mph.