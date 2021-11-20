Saturday Evening Forecast: Showers return Sunday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with lows in the low-60s. Patchy fog possible in Deep East Texas after midnight. Wind: S 10-15 mph, winds a bit lighter in Deep East Texas.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible in Deep East Texas through 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers along a cold front. Thunder possible, mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SW, changing to NW in the evening at 10-15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. A few more clouds in Deep East Texas to begin the day. Lows in the mid-40s to low-50s. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chilly start to the day. Low: 38. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Low: 50. High: 71. Wind: S 15 mph.

THANKSGIVING: A 40% chance of rain, which could be locally heavy at times. Lows in the upper-50s. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S, changing to N at 10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 40. High: 64. Wind: S 5 mph.