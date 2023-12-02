The weather will remain pretty quiet most of this week.
TONIGHT: Clearing. Low 39. Wind SW 10-15 becoming W overnight.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 69. Wind SW 5-15.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 42. SW 10-15 becoming N.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 62. Wind N 5-10.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows 40-41. Highs 65-66.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 47. High 69.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 56. High 72. A Few Showers Night.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. Low 61. High 71.
The weather will remain pretty quiet most of this week.