The ridge of high pressure is shifting to the east. That will allow a little relief from the hot, dry weather.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 79. Wind S 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms. High 94. Wind SW 10.

MONDAY-SATURDAY: Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible. Lows Middle 70s. Highs Middle 90s.