Saturday Evening Forecast: Some severe weather possible for Mother’s Day

TONIGHT: Breezy with increasing clouds and warm temperatures. Low: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A cold is expected to move through and cause havoc throughout the area. Initially we’ll see cloudy skies in the morning. This will be followed by the potential of storms late in the morning and through the afternoon. Initially, storms will pose a low isolated tornado threat but as wind energy dies down later in the day, the main threat will become damaging winds and large hail. Storms may produce cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: The front will stall out somewhere in Deep East Texas which will complicate temperature forecasts across the area. Areas to the south of the cold front will be in the 80s and areas to the north of the front will be in the 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 65. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: The front will slowly march to the south but as it interacts with gulf moisture we’ll be provided with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. High: 69. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll continue to see a shower here and there but our storm threat will remain relatively low. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 71. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer due to increased sunshine. Low: 57. High: 74. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 55. High: 80. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.