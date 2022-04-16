THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with large hail as the main threat. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 60s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows ranging from the upper-50s northwest to upper-60s southeast. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out in eastern areas, with large hail as the main threat, but a 60 mph wind gust cannot be ruled out. Highs ranging from the mid-to-upper 70s north to the low-to-mid-80s south. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds on the increase throughout the day. Low: 50. High: 77. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 66. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.