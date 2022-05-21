THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds and large hail as the threats. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 60s. Wind: S, changing to N late at 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible early, with damaging winds and large hail as the threats. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a 30% chance of showers. Thunder can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, with a 30% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Low: 68. High: 78. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Low: 67. High: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies and warm. Low: 64. High: 88. Wind: S 10 mph.