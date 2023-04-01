TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 53. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Large hail will be the main threat along with secondary threats of wind and tornadoes. The main time frame for storms will be from 2 PM to 11 PM. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 79. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 66. High: 87. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated storms (especially N & NE). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures will be trending cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms while temperatures remain cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance of rain. Some heavy rain will be possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 66. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 69. Winds: E 10 MPH.