THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 50s. Wind: NW, changing to SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A batch of morning clouds will lead to abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s. Due to stronger winds and continuing drought, there will be an elevated fire weather concern. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY): A 70% chance of rain and storms. Numerous severe storms possible in the afternoon through the overnight hours. All modes of severe weather possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: SE 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Low: 58. High: 67. Wind: W 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, with more sunshine in Deep East Texas. Low: 45. High: 61. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a bit less cloud cover in Deep East Texas. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 39. High: 69. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 43. High: 75. Wind: NE 5 mph.