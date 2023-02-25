A strong storm system will move out of the Southwest Sunday. It will create a severe weather outbreak from the eastern Texas Panhandle across much of Oklahoma, Kansas and southwestern Missouri. East Texas will experience very strong winds, but storms are not forecast for our area.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 52. Wind NE 5 becoming S after midnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of showers until mid-afternoon. High 77. Wind S 5-10 increasing to 15-20 after noon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 50% chance of showers mainly after midnight. Low 55. Wind S 15-20 becoming 25-30 with gusts to 45 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 71. Wind W 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Some thunderstorms possible after noon. High 77.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy.30% chance of showers after midnight. Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 72.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.