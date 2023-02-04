We will continue to enjoy sunshine this weekend and Monday before rain returns.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 44. Wind S 5-10.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68. Wind S 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 48. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68. Wind S 20-25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 57. Wind S 30.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers early increasing to a 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 67. Wind SE 20 G 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers ending by midnight. Low 50. High 60.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low 43 High 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 42. High 54.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low 35. High 52.