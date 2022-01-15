Saturday Evening Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday after Saturday snow flurries

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow flurries. A dusting of snow is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, mainly north of I-20. Temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s with a brisk northwest wind. Wind chills in the upper-10s to low-20s. Winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow flurries come to an end by 2 AM. Mostly cloudy skies, with clouds starting to exit the area from west to east after 2 AM. Lows in the upper-20s, with some low-30s in Deep East Texas. Wind: NW 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to gusts up to 25 mph by daybreak.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY (MONDAY): After a cold start, sunshine and southeasterly flow will help us warm up quickly throughout the day. Low: 30. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 38. High: 69. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of a cold front. A 20% chance of showers with the front in Deep East Texas. Low: 54. High: 67. Wind: SW, changing to NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder behind the front. Low: 35. High: 46. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 28. High: 47. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 28. High: 50. Wind: E 5 mph.