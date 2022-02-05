THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. A dry front keeps temperatures slightly cooler than Sunday and turns winds to the northwesterly direction. Low: 28. High: 52. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 59. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A second dry front moves in, turning winds to the northwesterly direction. Low: 36. High: 62. Wind: NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 61. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 66. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: WSW 10 mph.