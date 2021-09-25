Saturday Evening Forecast: Temperatures warm to close out the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper-50s to low-60s Sunday morning. Winds: Calm to SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower-90s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in Deep East Texas. Humidity starts to increase. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Winds: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers across the area. Thunder possible. Highs in the upper-80s with humid conditions. Winds: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain with some rumbles of thunder. Cooler with highs in the mid-80s, but still humid. Winds: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms possible. Staying humid with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Winds: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with only isolated showers around. Most of the rain chances will stay in western portions of East Texas. High temperatures just below 90 degrees. Winds: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. The humidity sticks around with highs returning to the 90s. Winds: SE 5 mph.