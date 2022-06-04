THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms, mainly in Deep East Texas. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated shower early. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: W 10-15 mph.