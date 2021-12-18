Saturday Evening Forecast: The week ahead starts cold and ends warm

THIS EVENING: Light showers come to an end. Mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Wind: N 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually clear out from north to south. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the day. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 49. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 36. High: 58. Wind: W 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures climb as we see mainly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 67. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 49. High: 71. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mainly sunny skies, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 58. High: 77. Wind: SW 15 mph.