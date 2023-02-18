Expect warmer temperatures and increasing cloud cover this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 43. Wind S 10 G 20.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68. Wind SW 10-15 G 20.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 58. Wind S 10-15 increasing to 15-20 G 35 after midnight.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers after noon. High 79.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mainly before noon. High 76.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. High 71.