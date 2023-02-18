Expect warmer temperatures and increasing cloud cover this weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 43. Wind S 10 G 20.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68. Wind SW 10-15 G 20.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 58. Wind S 10-15 increasing to 15-20 G 35 after midnight.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79. Wind SW 15-20 G 30.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 65.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers after noon. High 79.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mainly before noon. High 76.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 57.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers. High 71.