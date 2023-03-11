Thunderstorms will develop tonight mainly along and north of Interstate 30. There is a slight risk some of them will become severe. There is a marginal risk of severe storms as far south as Interstate 20.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mainly after midnight. Low 56. Wind S 15-20 G 30. Winds becoming N after midnight.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms before 9:00 A.M. High 65. Wind N 15 G 25.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 45. Wind NE 10-15.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63. Wind NE 10-15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 43.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 45.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 72.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 75.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 46.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 54.