THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s and upper-60s. Wind: SW, changing to W at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out mainly south of I-20, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. Wind: W, changing to NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.