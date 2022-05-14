THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower or storm early. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy before 10 am, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph.