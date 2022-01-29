THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 40s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies, with clouds increasing in the mid-afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s to around 70 degrees. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A 40% chance of rain in Deep East Texas, decreasing to a 30% chance of rain along the I-20 corridor. A 20% chance of a shower along the I-30 corridor. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of passing showers. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers, especially late in the day. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible, mainly in northern portions of our area. It is too soon to determine any impacts or accumulations. Low: 29. High: 34. Wind: NNW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold. Low: 19. High: 39. Wind: N 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 22. High: 48. Wind: NE 5 mph.