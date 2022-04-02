THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the upper-70s into the low-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the day, but a 60% chance of rain by the evening. Low: 59. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A 70% chance of rain and storms. A few severe storms are possible, along with some heavy rain.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of showers in the morning. Clouds in the morning will give way to ample sunshine by the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler and breezy under mostly sunny skies. Low: 47. High: 68. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cool. Low: 40. High: 70. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start, but a mild finish. Low: 39. High: 72. Wind: N 5-10 mph.