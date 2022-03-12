THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures falling quickly after sunset. Temperatures dropping from the 50s into the upper-30s. Wind: NW to SSE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Most of us start below freezing, but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies, with passing high clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms, especially late in the day. A few severe storms are possible in the evening through early Tuesday morning, with quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts as the main threats. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of light showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 48. High: 66. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44. High: 74. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 52. High: 62. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.