Saturday Evening Forecast: Warmer temps and sunshine to round out the weekend

TONIGHT: Fewer clouds and chilly. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms (especially West). The higher probability of severe weather will be out to our West. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Additional showers and thunderstorms are certainly a possibility throughout the day as the upper level disturbance lags to our West. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: More showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the cold front finally moves through the area in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 71. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with more sunshine returning in the afternoon. Low: 51. High: 74. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH