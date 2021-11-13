Saturday Evening Forecast: Warming trend starts tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Wind: S 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low-70s. Winds starting from the SW at 10 mph, changing to NW through the day.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Low: 63. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Lows in the mid-50s to low-60s. Highs in the mid-60s to low-70s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 46. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows in the low-50s. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.