A wet, chilly weather pattern started today. It looks like it will stick around through the first half of the week. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms from Sunday through early Monday. The main threats will be hail, damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 61. Wind S 10-15 gusts to 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 63. Wind SW 10 becoming N in the afternoon with gusts to 20.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 39. Wind N 10 mph.

MONDAY: 30% Chance of Showers. High 47. Wind: N 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Rain. Low 41.

TUESDAY: 80% Chance of Rain. High 45.

TUESDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Rain. Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 46.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 40.

THURSDAY: 50% Chance of Showers. Cloudy. High 47.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 33.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 41.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.