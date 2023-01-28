A wet, chilly weather pattern started today. It looks like it will stick around through the first half of the week. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms from Sunday through early Monday. The main threats will be hail, damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 61. Wind S 10-15 gusts to 30.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 63. Wind SW 10 becoming N in the afternoon with gusts to 20.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 39. Wind N 10 mph.
MONDAY: 30% Chance of Showers. High 47. Wind: N 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Rain. Low 41.
TUESDAY: 80% Chance of Rain. High 45.
TUESDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Rain. Low 39.
WEDNESDAY: 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 46.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: 70% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 40.
THURSDAY: 50% Chance of Showers. Cloudy. High 47.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 33.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 41.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.