Saturday Forecast: Breezy & cool today, low 40s likely Sunday AM

TODAY: Sunshine and much cooler. High: 74. Wind: North 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows in the middle to lower 40s, cannot rule out a brief upper 30s. Wind: North to East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with a few high clouds. High: 77. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 50. High: 80. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds. Slight increase in humidity. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold front brings a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler again. Low: 54. High: 56. Wind: North 10 mph.

