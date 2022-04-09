TODAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. High: 79. Wind: SW 15 mph, gusts 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and much warmer. Some clouds by morning. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy sky and windy. High: 82. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 35 mph. Sunday night, a 10% chance of a shower.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & very humid. During the day, a 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph. After 6 PM, a 30% chance of a few storms. This is a conditional risk of severe storms.

TUESDAY: Storms likely after 2 PM, a 60% chance. These could turn severe. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms until a cold front arrives, chances at 40%. Storms have the potential to turn severe once again. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds. Low: 48. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

