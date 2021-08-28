Saturday Forecast: Clouds & isolated showers today, Ida intensifying

TODAY: More clouds. A 20% to 30% chance of rain or storms – mostly in east and southern counties. Muggy and humid. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low rain chance, breezy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: Southeast to East 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued hot. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms. High: 93. Wind: East 10 mph. The rain chance increases to 30% to 40% into early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Due to the current track of Ida, we should see more clouds and a 30% chance of rain. Breezy and still humid. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but more sun and hotter. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

