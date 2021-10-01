Saturday Forecast: Few storms today, lower humidity arrives Sunday

TODAY: Additional storms are expected by midday and afternoon, chances at 40%. Warmer and muggy. Highs: middle to some upper 80s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A few showers through the early morning but decreasing overnight. Chances of rain at 30% to 40%. Lows around 70. Wind: turning North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. 10% rain chance in Deep East Texas through 11 AM. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a north breeze. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and comfortable. Low: 62. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and mild. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and comfortable. Low: 59. High: 85. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer afternoon as sunshine continues. Low: 61. High: 88. Wind: SE 5 mph.

