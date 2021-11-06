Saturday Forecast: Gradual warm-up ahead, 80s next week

TODAY: After the cold start, sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs: lower to middle 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Clear and cool again. Very patchy frost possible. Lows: mainly upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: SE to South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. A lot warmer. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 48. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Low: 57. High: 80. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. Breezy and a slight increase in the humidity. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph. Late Wednesday night, a 30% chance of rain and storms.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain for the morning hours. Cooler and breezy. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph.

