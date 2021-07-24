Saturday Forecast: Hot & humid weekend with Saharan dust

TODAY: Hazy sunshine with hotter temperatures. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SW 10 mph. The feels-like temperatures between 104° – 108° from north to south.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warmer. Full Buck moon. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SW to South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hazy sunshine continues and very hot! High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Heat Index temperatures between 105° – 110°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with light winds and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of isolated showers and a few storms. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Warm. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy and trending hotter. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.