Saturday Forecast: Hot & humid weekend with Saharan dust

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Hazy sunshine with hotter temperatures. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SW 10 mph. The feels-like temperatures between 104° – 108° from north to south.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warmer. Full Buck moon. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SW to South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hazy sunshine continues and very hot! High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Heat Index temperatures between 105° – 110°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with light winds and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of isolated showers and a few storms. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Warm. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy and trending hotter. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is East-Texas-Storm-Team-App-News-Promo.jpg

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51