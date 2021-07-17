Saturday Forecast: Humid & hazy, storms increase Monday & Tuesday

TODAY: A 20% chance of storms, especially for areas north of I-20/east of HWY 69. Muggy & a hazy sky from the African dust. Partly cloudy. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures in the middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few t-storms possible in the afternoon, a 20% chance. Hotter. The Saharan dust lingers through the day. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 40% chance of rain and storms with a front arriving to our area by the afternoon. The front moves into Deep East Texas by late afternoon and evening. Low: 75. High: 88. Wind: Becoming North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and isolated storms, chances at 60%. Milder but still muggy. Low: 72. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing rain chances to 20%. Very humid as the sunshine returns. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

