Saturday Forecast: Humidity & heat returns, nearing 100 next week

Increasing heat and humidity return to East Texas with our hottest stretch of weather expected over the next seven days. As Gulf moisture moves in, isolated showers are possible mostly south of HWY 84 through Tuesday. Otherwise, temperatures start to climb to the middle to upper 90s through next week.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Increasing humidity. A 10% chance of an afternoon shower or storm in southern areas. Highs: lower to middle 90s, with a Heat Index between 100-105. Wind: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to a few clouds by sunrise. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible in southern areas. Very muggy. High: 96. Wind: South-Southwest 15 mph. Heat indices between 105-108 in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Very hot. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon for southern areas. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: South-Southwest 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sun and hot. Isolated shower in Deep East Texas, a 20% chance. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix. Lighter wind and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain for the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

