TODAY: A 20% chance of rain or isolated t-storms during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Early evening isolated storms, then mostly clear and humid. Lows around 70. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Heating up more. Partly to mostly sunny. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph. Late Sunday night, a 10% chance of rain for east areas.
Records for Sunday, May 15:
Tyler: 95, 1901
Longview: 94, 1911
Lufkin: 94, 1911
MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.
Records for Monday, May 16:
Tyler: 93, 1998
Longview: 94, 1944
Lufkin: 93, 2018
TUESDAY: Temperatures warm even more. A few clouds. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.
Records for Tuesday, May 17:
Tyler: 94, 1901
Longview: 94, 1911
Lufkin: 96, 1933
WEDNESDAY: More clouds at times, still very humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.
FRIDAY: A 20% chance of storms. More clouds and humid. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.
Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.