Saturday Forecast: Less wind & warmer afternoons

TODAY: A colder morning. More sunshine and lighter winds. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: middle to lower 40s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): After a chilly start, more sunshine in the afternoon and warmer. High: 78. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and a warmer day. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A low chance of rain during the day, 20% chance, mainly north. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, a 30% chance of rain late day into the night. Low: 59. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain in the morning, and colder. Low: 50. High: 57. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, chances at 20%. Much cooler. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.