Gusty storms this morning, very humid weekend

This Morning: Storms possible through mid-morning for locations mostly north of HWY 79. Chances at 40%, higher north of I-20. Below is a look at the radar.

Primary weather concerns are heavy rain, lightning, and risk of wind gusts 40-60 mph. A Severe warning cannot be ruled out.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a 20% chance of rain or storms. With a lighter wind, it will feel even more humid. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 106°.

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A few clouds. More humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: The wind turns north, and this will change the overall pattern. A 30% chance of afternoon to early evening t-storms. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying humid with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few storms possible, chance at 20%, mainly in the afternoon. Clouds & sun mix, very humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms. Partly cloudy continued muggy. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Otherwise, humid and partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and isolated t-storms. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

