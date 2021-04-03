Saturday Forecast: Lots of clouds, stray shower possible

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and a tad cooler. A 10% chance of rain through the day. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: A few cloud breaks and mild. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy by morning. Mainly dry for Easter sunrise services. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy. A small brief shower possible, a 10% chance. Warmer for the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warm and increasing humidity. Low: 56. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms possible with a cold front. Chance of rain at 30%. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds and a tad cooler. Low: 53. High: 72. Wind: NW 10 mph.