Saturday Forecast: More humid today, strong storms likely Sunday

TODAY: Isolated showers or a storm possible, particularly in the afternoon (20%). Otherwise, more sunshine and humid. High: 92. Wind: South to SW 10 mph. The heat index will make it feel like 100° or higher.

TONIGHT: A 20% to30% chance of storms, mostly north of I-20 from 12 AM – 8 AM. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing rain and storms, most likely by the afternoon and evening, a 40% – 60% chance. A few strong or severe storms possible (wind gust threat), along with heavy rainfall. Low: 76. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms. Very muggy. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heating up and trending warmer toward mid-July. Only a 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Muggy. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

