Saturday Forecast: More rain expected today, slightly drier Sunday

The rain for the weekend will come from the Gulf with a disturbance moving toward Texas. While this is not expected to become a Tropical Storm or Hurricane, heavier rainfall is expected at times Saturday. A break at times Sunday, then more rain Monday & Tuesday.

Here’s a current look at the radar.

STORM TEAM FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. A 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mostly west of HWY 259, ending by late evening. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Rain ending late evening, then mostly to mainly cloudy. Light drizzle possible and humid. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds decrease to peeks of sun in the afternoon. Only a 20% chance of an isolated PM storm. High: 83. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds thicken up again with another disturbance. A 30% to 40% chance of rain in the afternoon to early evening. Low: 67. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms increase during the day, a 40% chance. Low: 68. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Warming up and continued very humid. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and heating up. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

