Saturday Forecast: Pleasant weekend, humidity & rain next week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low humidity. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and milder. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Stronger breeze leading to a slight change to the air. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. More humid. Low: 65. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, chances of rain at 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Hotter with partly cloudy skies. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.