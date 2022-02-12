TODAY: Showers through midday to early afternoon, especially south of I-20. Chances of rain at 30%. From 9 AM to 2 PM, the rain could mix with snow. However, road & air temperatures will stay above freezing, therefore impacts should be near zero. After 3 PM, a slow decrease in the clouds from north to south. Temperatures generally stay in the 30s to near 40, but with a strong North wind 15-20 mph, it will feel like the 30s.

TONIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Clouds clear before 12 AM. The wind relaxes and colder air settles in. Lows fall to the lower to middle 20s. Winds: NW to SW 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine. A cold morning but milder afternoon. High: 61. Wind: West 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 36. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy & warm. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy sky. Windy & warm. A 20% chance of rain during the day, increasing late night into Thursday (40%). Storms could turn gusty or strong overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Low: 55. High: 73. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain ending by midday, a 30% chance. Windy & warm. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: WSW 20 mph. A cold front moves in Thursday evening into Friday.

FRIDAY: Noticeably cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 30. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

