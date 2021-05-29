Saturday Forecast: Rain chances decreasing today, sun returning Sunday

TODAY: More showers and a few storms possible, chances 30% to 40%. Rain chances decrease into the afternoon and evening. Mainly to mostly cloudy. Highs: middle to upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Lows: middle to lower 60s. Wind: NE, turning East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and a slight drop in the humidity. High: 79. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph. A 10% chance of rain late afternoon or evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 40% chance. Low: 69. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More showers possible, a 30% chance. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

