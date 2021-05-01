Saturday Forecast: Rain increasing, strong storms possible tonight

TODAY: Mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of showers, and then a few storms after 5 PM as a warm front moves in. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: As the humidity increases, a few severe storms possible. Best chance for strong or severe weather after 10 PM into early Sunday morning. Wind gusts, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes possible. Overnight temperatures in the middle 60s. Wind: SE, turning South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning storms end by early afternoon, a 40% chance. Afternoon sunshine and very humid, only a 20% chance of lingering rain or a storm. Highs near 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A hot and very humid day. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: SW 15 mph. Temperatures will feel like the lower 90s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms with another cold front. A few severe storms are possible. Low: 71. High: 79. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and less humid. Low: 57. High: 81. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and nice. Low: 56. High: 81. Wind: SE 5 mph.