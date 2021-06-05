Saturday Forecast: Rain & storms this weekend, heat returns next week

An upper disturbance moving across Texas this weekend will bring more widespread rain on today & Sunday across East Texas. While the severe risk is low, a few storms could produce heavy rain and lead to flooding.

Here’s a look at the East Texas Storm Team radar.

Current Weather Alerts:

TODAY: Widespread coverage of scattered showers and storms, increasing through the late afternoon. A 60% chance. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Storms mostly end after 9 PM, but still a chance of rain and storms overnight. Overall rain chance at 60%. Lows: middle to upper 60s and near 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms continue, some heavy rain at times. A 60% chance. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Some sunshine, but overall mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain chances decrease slightly, down to a 30% chance. Humid. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain with scattered storms possible. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and heating up! Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise very humid and partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.