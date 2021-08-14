Saturday Forecast: Storms increasing today, some heavy & gusty

TODAY: Storms are expected to increase for the afternoon through mid-evening. Humid. Rain chances at 40%. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms ending by 10 PM. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More storms develop, especially in the afternoon, a 40% chance. High: 89. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Showers ending in the morning, and a small rain chance for the afternoon. Rain chance 30%. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible. Warmer. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sun and hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph. A 20% chance of rain in southern counties.

THURSDAY: Isolated storm in the afternoon for Deep East Texas. Otherwise, sunshine with clouds and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, staying hot and muggy. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

