Saturday Forecast: Sunny weekend, warmer weather next week

TODAY: A much colder day with sunny skies. High temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the middle to upper 30s east of HWY 69, lower 40s west. Wind: South to SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer. Cold front arrives by the afternoon, no rain but a brief cloud or two. Highs: mid-60s to near 70. Wind: Southwest 10 mph, turning NW 10 mph by evening.

MONDAY: Clouds return during the day. Warmer. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and breezy. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: South 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain with an early morning cold front. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: NE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 63. Wind: ESE 5 mph. Rain chances look to increase for the following weekend.

